Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,350 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,620.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

