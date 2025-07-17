Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

