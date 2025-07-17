Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,899 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFH. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $293,037.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,999,507 shares in the company, valued at $54,826,481.94. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

