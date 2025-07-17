Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,840 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,328,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorman Products Stock Performance
DORM opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
