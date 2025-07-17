Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

LNTH opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

