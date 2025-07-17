Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,040 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 38,860.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after acquiring an additional 122,552 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.17.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $390.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.01 and its 200 day moving average is $346.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.53 and a twelve month high of $393.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

