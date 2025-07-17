Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,114,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 225,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,347.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

