Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,052 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,309.44. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

