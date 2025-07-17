Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,508,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

