Alps Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $95,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $369,805.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,226. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,826. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

