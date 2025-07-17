Alps Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Rambus by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Rambus by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

