Alps Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total transaction of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,140,089. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $298.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.96. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

