Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $341,000 in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

NYSE:BYD opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

