Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $342,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

