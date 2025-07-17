Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

