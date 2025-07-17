Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $349,000 in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $123.24 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.