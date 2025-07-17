Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $351,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $266,419,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $145.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

