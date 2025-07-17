Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $875.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $25,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,340.70. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,621.70. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,377. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

