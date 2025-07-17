Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $355,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IRDM opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

