Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 395,739 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $991.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDXG. Wall Street Zen raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

