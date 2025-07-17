Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.