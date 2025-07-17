Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 532,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,035. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

