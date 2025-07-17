Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 over the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.