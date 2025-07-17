Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.05. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.