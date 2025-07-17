Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 178.2% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 532,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.74% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $49,691.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,513 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,954.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,821.04. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $89,005. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

