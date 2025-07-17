Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

