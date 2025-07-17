Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 21,730 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,087.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,077 shares of company stock valued at $592,594. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UPBD opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

