Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,856,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $55,639,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $482.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.49 and a 200-day moving average of $375.62. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $493.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

