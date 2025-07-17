Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:TOST opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

