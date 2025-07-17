Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

