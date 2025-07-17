Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $742.77 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $830.21. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 298,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.