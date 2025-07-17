Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 4,273,237 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

