American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,438.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

AAT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

