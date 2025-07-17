American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AHR opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

