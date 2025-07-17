American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.80 and a beta of 2.91.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. American Superconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $151,001.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,296,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264,080.54. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,287,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,271,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 143,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

