AMERISAFE (AMSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF opened at $45.01 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 106.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 82.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

