Analysts Set American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $9.67

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,958 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $42,787.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.33. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $78,000 in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Well by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Well by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in American Well by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. American Well has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 59.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

