AppFolio (APPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $245.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APPF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss bought 7,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.02 per share, with a total value of $1,627,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AppFolio by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.