AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $421,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $355.50 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

