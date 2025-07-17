AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $155.09 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $563,639.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.