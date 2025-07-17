Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 112.58%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBP stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

