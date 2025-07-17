Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,588 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,595.90. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

