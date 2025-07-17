Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 38,860.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 122,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $390.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.53 and a 52-week high of $393.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.17.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

