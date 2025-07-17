Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $429,197.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,621.44. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.