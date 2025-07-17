Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TopBuild by 144.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $358.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.91 and its 200 day moving average is $312.25. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

