Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,035,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,265,000 after purchasing an additional 806,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.