Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 165,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

