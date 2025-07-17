Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

NYSE AFG opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

