Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 21.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Core & Main by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CNM opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,784,216.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,947,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,750.73. This represents a 83.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,931,870. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

