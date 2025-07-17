Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

